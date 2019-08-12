NATIONAL

Charges Filed Against Friend Of Dayton Shooter

This undated file booking photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff shows Ethan Kollie. A charging document obtained by The Associated Press Monday says Kollie "indicated he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Connor Betts earlier this year." Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, about a week ago, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar. (Montgomery County Sheriff via AP)

Federal charges are being filed against a friend of the shooter who killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio last week. Ethan Kollie is charged with lying on federal firearms forms and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Gunman Connor Betts was killed by police after killing nine and injuring more than two dozen others outside a bar in Dayton. Betts’ sister Megan was killed in the mass shooting.

