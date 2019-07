Prosecutors are reviewing the family fight that broke out at Disneyland’s Toon Town recently with dozens of people and kids around. A couple of men can be seen punching women in the face when an argument exploded.

Anaheim police say they have reviewed the footage and when they interviewed the family, the family denied it happened despite being shown video of themselves pushing and punching each other. Officials have not said if they will file charges.

Photo courtesy of NBC News