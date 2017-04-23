Charges Pending Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

Weslaco police say a driver who crashed his vehicle into three others on the shoulder of Expressway 83 last week may have been distracted.

Police say the Weslaco man acknowledged to investigators from his hospital bed that he had reached for a soda in the center console of his car just before veering off the main lanes. He then slammed into three other vehicles that had pulled to the shoulder after being involved in a minor collision near the westbound Westgate Drive onramp.

The Thursday morning rush-hour wreck killed 42-year-old Priscilla Ann Jimenez-Trejo and seriously injured her 11-year-old son who became pinned between two of the vehicles. Police continue to investigate what criminal charges may be warranted against the driver.