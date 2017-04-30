Home LOCAL Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend
Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend
Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend

Charges Possible Against Brownsville Teen In Apparent Accidental Shooting Of His Friend

A Brownsville-area teenager remains hospitalized in serious condition while authorities continue to hold his friend who apparently shot the victim. 18-year-old Adrian Bautista got shot in the chest by a 40-caliber pistol early Friday afternoon.

Cameron County sheriff’s officials say it appears to have been an accident. But they add they’re still investigating what the two men were doing prior to the gun going off, and that Bautista’s friend, 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez, could still face criminal charges. The incident happened at the victim’s apartment in the 22-hundred block of South Indiana Avenue, east of Brownsville.

