Charges Possible Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco
Charges Possible Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

Charges Possible Against Driver In Deadly Expressway Wreck In Weslaco

Weslaco police are looking into whether criminal charges are warranted against the driver of the vehicle that smashed into three other cars on the shoulder of Expressway 83, killing a Mid Valley woman and seriously injuring her 11-year-old son.

The three vehicles had been in a minor accident during the morning rush-hour Thursday, and had pulled onto the freeway shoulder between Airport and Westgate Drives. Moments later, a fourth vehicle came crashing in – killing 42-year-old Priscilla Ann Jimenez-Trejo who was standing outside of her car. Her 11-year-old son got pinned between two of the vehicles.

Police say preliminary evidence indicates the man driving the fourth vehicle may have become distracted before he veered off the main lanes.

