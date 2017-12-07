Home NATIONAL Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris
Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris
NATIONAL
0

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

0
0
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI
now viewing

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

FACE SCANS AT AIRPORT
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Soldier Arrested-Hawaii
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

GAVEL
now playing

Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Retired General Finalist To Lead Texas Alcohol Regulators

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf
now playing

Iraq Plans To Offer New Exploration Rights For Oil, Gas

death investigation generic
now playing

Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs

fatal-crash
now playing

Chain Collision Kills 3, Closes Interstate 35 Northbound

22-year-old Samuel Steel of Copperas
now playing

Gang Member On Texas 10 Most Wanted List Caught In Michigan

(AP) – Mississippi’s public safety commissioner says authorities are pursuing at least one criminal investigation against someone for removing debris from a crashed Marine Corps plane.

At a Wednesday news conference in Itta Bena, Commissioner Marshall Fisher said the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as federal prosecutors in northern Mississippi, are investigating.

Fisher urged people to stay away from debris and call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS if they find anything.  State law enforcement agencies are guarding the site where the Marine Corp KC-130 crashed on Monday in Mississippi’s Leflore County, killing 15 Marines and 1 Navy corpsman.

Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James says two main impact areas are separated by a mile, but smaller debris is scattered more widely. He and Fisher said some debris could be dangerous to bystanders.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Attorney Facing Drug Possession, Drunk Driving Charges
  2. 6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge
  3. US, Allies May Increase Strikes, Surveillance In Raqqa
  4. Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Rio Hondo
Related Posts
Soldier Arrested-Hawaii

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

jsalinas 0
Trump_49378.jpg-deeda

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

jsalinas 0
3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video