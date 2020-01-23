Charles Appears To Snub VP Pence In Jerusalem

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport to attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial centre, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Ammar Awad/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) – Britain’s Prince Charles appeared to snub U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during Thursday’s World Holocaust Forum. But both men’s offices quickly played down the incident.

As he arrived for the event in Jerusalem, Charles shook hands with the event’s organizer, Moshe Kantor, then walked by Pence, looking him in the face, before continuing on to shake hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pence’s office said the two men had just met for several minutes before entering the hall, and that they shook hands following Pence’s speech at the ceremony. Prince Charles’ Clarence House office declined to directly comment on the matter. But his office told Britain’s Press Association that there was no snub.