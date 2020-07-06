NATIONAL

Charlie Daniels Dead At 83

By 89 views
0

(AP) – The man who brought us the saga of a boy taking on – and defeating – the devil in a fiddle match has died. Charlie Daniels died today at a hospital in Tennessee. He was 83. His publicist says Daniels’ doctors say he had a stroke. He’s best known for his fiddle-heavy 1979 hit, “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The original lyrics had a victorious Johnny call the devil a “son of a bitch” after his showdown. But Daniels later toned it down to “son of a gun.” Among his career highlights were playing at the White House, at the Super Bowl – and playing often for U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Frederick Douglass Statue Vandalized

Previous article

Trump Criticizes Redskins, Indians For Weighing Name Changes

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL