Charlie Daniels Dead At 83

(AP) – The man who brought us the saga of a boy taking on – and defeating – the devil in a fiddle match has died. Charlie Daniels died today at a hospital in Tennessee. He was 83. His publicist says Daniels’ doctors say he had a stroke. He’s best known for his fiddle-heavy 1979 hit, “Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The original lyrics had a victorious Johnny call the devil a “son of a bitch” after his showdown. But Daniels later toned it down to “son of a gun.” Among his career highlights were playing at the White House, at the Super Bowl – and playing often for U.S. troops in the Middle East.