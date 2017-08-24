Charlottesville, DOJ To Host ‘Community Recovery’ Town Hall

(AP) – Charlottesville residents are getting a chance to talk with city officials about a white nationalist rally earlier this month that devolved into deadly violence.

The city is hosting what it calls a “community recovery town hall” Thursday evening, in collaboration with a division of the Department of Justice. The event comes a day after workers covered two Confederate statues in black to mourn the death of a woman killed while protesting the rally.

A news release says the city will provide an update on “recovery efforts” and offer opportunities for public comment.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the rally, which attracted what’s believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade.