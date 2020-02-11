Charro Days Officials Deny Request To Remove CBP, ICE From Fiesta Events

CBP and ICE personnel will be a part of the traditional Color Guard Parade during the upcoming Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville.

Fiesta officials are denying a request by the group Frontera Progressives to not allow the two federal agencies to be represented in the parade nor other festival events. In its response to the coalition’s request, Charro Days Inc says it recognizes all views but that it is not a political agency. Its statement goes on to say all law enforcement agencies have always been proud and respected participants in the Fiesta parades.

Frontera Progressives had argued the presence of CBP and ICE would be incompatible with the cross-border goodwill that the annual Fiesta embodies. Charro Days kicks off Saturday February 22nd. The Color Guard Parade is scheduled for Saturday the 29th.