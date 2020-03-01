Charter Bus Hits Highway Barrier, 6 People Taken To Hospital

Houston Fire Department and tow truck operators work to safely lift a bus that hit a barrier on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Houston police say six people were taken to the hospital after a charter bus hit a highway barrier on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it.

Police said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening and five passengers were taken to the hospital for observation only.

Fire officials said those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.