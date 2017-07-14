Home NATIONAL Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check
Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

0
0
WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600
now viewing

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

Retail Sales
now playing

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

mural
now playing

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

920×920
now playing

Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

TrumpJr_AP-678×381
now playing

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

e1b29c4268e541b1b34e5765ac124c24-780×520
now playing

Should Police Be Allowed To Shame Suspects On Facebook?

ed61a20692644254a9e6e99160892529-780×490
now playing

Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control - And Deadly - In Mexico

Mitch McConnell
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

244c8aabd64a40d5be22db2933f989bf-780×484
now playing

Judge In Hawaii Hands Trump Latest Defeat On Travel Ban

1500010688496
now playing

AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals

WireAP_a8bb433f6c3f488b894c9f2c16f4ba42_12x5_1600
now playing

Police: 2 Officers Killed In Palestinian Attack

(AP) – Lower costs for gas, airline tickets, new and used cars and wireless mobile phone plans kept U.S. consumer prices flat in June, evidence that inflation remains muted.

The Labor Department says the unchanged reading followed a drop of 0.1 percent in May. Inflation has climbed just 1.6 percent from a year ago. That’s down sharply from February, when prices rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 0.1 percent in June and 1.7 percent from a year earlier.

As inflation has slowed, the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates once more this year and three times next year have come under greater scrutiny. The Fed typically hikes rates to ward off rising inflation, yet price gains have declined this year.

Related posts:

  1. US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month
  2. Pharr Woman Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Guns Into Mexico
  3. McDonald’s Super-Sized Order: Get People Visiting More
  4. Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across US Up 2 Cents This Week
Related Posts
Retail Sales

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

Roxanne Garcia 0
mural

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

Roxanne Garcia 0
TrumpJr_AP-678×381

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video