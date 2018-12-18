Home NATIONAL Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train
Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train
Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

Chicago Police: 2 Officers Die After Being Struck By Train

(AP) Two Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a train as they investigated a report of gunshots on the city’s far South Side.

Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were pursuing a person heading toward the train tracks when they were hit shortly after 6 p.m. Monday as the commuter train passed through the area, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. Police said the officers were chasing the suspect on foot.

“There was no stop at that location so the train was probably going somewhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour,” Johnson said during a news conference.

Johnson said an individual was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. He said the investigation was still in the early stages and that more details would be released later.

 

