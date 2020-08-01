Chicago Removes Its Third And Last Columbus Statue

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, is the Christopher Columbus statue located at South Exchange and S. South Chicago avenues in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. The third statue of Columbus was taken down Thursday, July 30, 2020 (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, is the Christopher Columbus statue located at South Exchange and S. South Chicago avenues in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. The third statue of Columbus was taken down Thursday, July 30, 2020 (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

(AP) — Chicago has removed its last remaining statue of Christopher Columbus, which had stood on display in the city for nearly 130 years but drew criticism from those who say the explorer doesn’t deserve veneration because of how he treated Indigenous peoples. The removal of the statue Thursday from its spot overlooking an intersection on the city’s South Side followed the removal last week of Columbus statues in downtown Chicago’s Grant Park and in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood. The mayor’s office decided to temporarily remove the statues after demonstrators calling for their removal clashed with police.