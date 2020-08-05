Chicago Schools To Open Year With Online-Only Classes

The nation’s third largest school district will start the year with online-only education. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Dr. Janice Jackson said they were guided by science. Of the nation’s three largest school districts, only New York City is planning to have students in the classroom when schools open this fall.

A few weeks ago, Chicago officials announced a hybrid plan that would have up to 15 children attend classes in person two days a week. Only five of the nation’s 25 largest school districts plan to open this school year with any type of in-person learning.