Chicago, United Express Lambasted Over Man Dragged Off Plane
(AP) – The treatment of the passenger dragged off an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has prompted outrage and scorn on social media.
The incident risks a backlash against United from passengers who could boycott the airline as the busy summer travel season is about to begin. For Chicago, it is another public relations nightmare following a crime wave in parts of the city that has been highlighted by tweets from President Donald Trump.
United Airlines’ parent company CEO Oscar Munoz defended his employees, saying they followed proper procedures in dealing with the situation. But the Chicago aviation department suspended the security officer who dragged off the flight a man who refused to voluntarily leave.

