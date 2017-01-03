Home NATIONAL Chicago’s Lack Of Snow In 2017 Sets 146-Year Record
Chicago’s Lack Of Snow In 2017 Sets 146-Year Record
NATIONAL
0

Chicago’s Lack Of Snow In 2017 Sets 146-Year Record

0
0
CHICAGO SKYLINE
now viewing

Chicago’s Lack Of Snow In 2017 Sets 146-Year Record

texas-capital
now playing

Texas House's 1st Bill Addresses Growing Foster Care Crisis

mexico-violence
now playing

11 Tortured Bodies Found In Veracruz, On Mexico's Gulf Coast

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
now playing

Texas Senate Calls For Amending Constitution To Limit Feds

DAVE AND BUSTERS
now playing

Restaurant Tells American Legion Officers To Remove Vests

hijabs
now playing

School District Apologizes After Comment About Hijabs

POLICE SHOOTING
now playing

Officer Fatally Shoots Apparent Stabbing Suspect

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Texas Court Hears Case To Limit Gay Marriage Legalization

ILLINOISE MAN KILLED IN STORM
now playing

UPDATE: Illinois Man Killed In Storm Identified

Afghanistan KABUL DEATH TOLL AT 16
now playing

Afghan Spokesman Raises Death Toll In Kabul Attacks To 16

Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke
now playing

Interior Secretary Confirmed

(AP) – Chicago hasn’t logged any snow on the ground in January or February for the first time in the 146 years that the National Weather Service has been keeping track.  Traces have fallen, but not enough to record. The weather service takes measurements at 6 a.m. at O’Hare International Airport, which means small amounts that may have fallen later in the day and melted weren’t recorded.

The Chicago Tribune reports that’s what happened when trace amounts fell on Jan. 30 and Feb. 25.  Jim Angel is state climatologist at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey. He says January and February are usually the snowiest months of the year.  He says warm air and ground temperatures contribute to the lack of snow accumulation, which affects animals, trees and insects.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Illinois Man Killed In Storm Identified
  2. 11 Tortured Bodies Found In Veracruz, On Mexico’s Gulf Coast
  3. TIM SULLIVAN
  4. ZAK CANTU
Related Posts
DAVE AND BUSTERS

Restaurant Tells American Legion Officers To Remove Vests

jsalinas 0
ILLINOISE MAN KILLED IN STORM

UPDATE: Illinois Man Killed In Storm Identified

jsalinas 0
Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke

Interior Secretary Confirmed

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video