Chicago’s Mayor Says Teachers Strike Is Over

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a press conference at City Hall to discuss the Chicago Teachers Union strike that has kept students out of school for 11 days. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago Teachers Union says it has reached agreement with the nation's third-largest school district to make up five of 11 school days lost during the teachers strike. The union and city officials announced Thursday that the strike has ended and that classes will resume Friday. CTU tweeted that members have agreed to "make up five days of student instruction. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the teachers strike that has cost public school students eleven days is over. She said public school students will return to their classrooms Friday. The final sticking point was how to make up for the time students missed because of the strike.

The city and the Chicago Teachers Union compromised on making up five of the days missed. The two sides had agreed to most points last night, but needed today to get over the missed classes issue.