The chickenpox vaccine could also reduce a child’s risk of getting shingles. A study out today finds that children who didn’t get the vaccine were four times more likely to get shingles before the age of 17.

The diseases are caused by the same virus, which keeps a low profile in the body after a chickenpox infection. It can reactivate, causing shingles most commonly in people over 50. Researchers looked at six million children for the study, published in the journal Pediatrics.