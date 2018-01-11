Home TEXAS Chief: FBI Agent’s Claims ‘not supported’ By Houston Review
(AP) – Houston’s police chief says an FBI agent’s explanation for why he fatally shot a hostage during a rescue attempt “is not supported” by the evidence reviewed by Houston police investigators.

Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Wednesday that “the totality of the evidence and statements in this investigation” are not consistent with the agent’s claims in the January shooting of 47-year-old Ulises Valladares.  Acevedo says his investigators’ findings were forwarded to federal authorities in April.  Authorities have said Valladares was kidnapped for ransom. At least three suspects were arrested.

Agents attempted to rescue Valladares . Acevedo said Valladares grabbed the barrel of an agent’s rifle, prompting the agent to fire the deadly shot.  Valladares’ family is suing the agent for wrongful death. The agent hasn’t been publicly identified.

