Chief: Hussle Killing Involved Personal Dispute

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif. Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was 33. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) – Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore says the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle involved a personal dispute between Hussle and the suspect identified by authorities and was not gang violence.

Moore told reporters Tuesday that 29-year-old suspect Eric Holder and Hussle knew each other, but Moore did not disclose any details about the nature of the dispute or how the two men knew each other. Hussle was shot Sunday afternoon outside his South Los Angeles clothing store.

Moore says the suspect repeatedly came up to Hussle and spoke with him, then returned with a gun and opened fire before fleeing in a car driven by an unidentified woman. The chief called on Holder to surrender.