Home NATIONAL Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman’s Death
Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman’s Death
NATIONAL
0

Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman’s Death

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman’s Death

ARIZONA FLASH FLOOD
now playing

Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

DRUNK DRIVING DWI
now playing

Man Charged In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Accident

DUST STORM
now playing

8 Hurt In 10-Vehicle Wreck During West Texas Dust Storm

most wanted
now playing

2 Convicted Texas 10 Most Wanted Felons Arrested

President Nicolas Maduro
now playing

Maduro Foes Urge Escalated Protests In Venezuela

10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb
now playing

10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

AFGHANISTAN WAR CIVILIANS KILLED
now playing

UN Says Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed

OJ SIMPSON
now playing

OJ Simpson Faces Good Chance At Parole

POLICE SHOOTING-2
now playing

Police Kill Domestic Violence Suspect After Chase, Standoff

ICE US DEPT OF HOMELAND SECURITY
now playing

Some Counties Help Bag Immigrants For Profit

(AP) – A Minnesota police chief says she’s asked for a fast investigation into the death of an Australian woman who was shot by police.

Justine Damond

Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says the death of Justine Damond is tragic. The 40-year-old Damond was shot to death Saturday night by responding officers shortly after family members say she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Harteau said Monday that she has “many of the same questions” as Damond’s family and community members are asking about the shooting. She says that’s why she immediately asked for an outside investigation.  The two officers involved did not have their body cameras turned on at the time.

Related posts:

  1. One Year Later, The Disappearance And Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez Remainds A Mystery
Related Posts
ARIZONA FLASH FLOOD

Officials Identify 9 Who Died In Flash Flood

jsalinas 0
10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb

10 Years Later, Shocking Home Invasion Haunts A Quiet Suburb

jsalinas 0
OJ SIMPSON

OJ Simpson Faces Good Chance At Parole

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video