Chief: Need Fast Answers In Woman’s Death

(AP) – A Minnesota police chief says she’s asked for a fast investigation into the death of an Australian woman who was shot by police.

Minneapolis police Chief Janee Harteau says the death of Justine Damond is tragic. The 40-year-old Damond was shot to death Saturday night by responding officers shortly after family members say she called 911 to report a possible assault.

Harteau said Monday that she has “many of the same questions” as Damond’s family and community members are asking about the shooting. She says that’s why she immediately asked for an outside investigation. The two officers involved did not have their body cameras turned on at the time.