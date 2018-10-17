Home TEXAS Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager
Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager
TEXAS
0

Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

0
0
POLICE
now viewing

Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill
now playing

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O'Rourke

MEXICO
now playing

Mexico Says No Special Treatment For Caravan

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Residents Return To Devastated Mexico Beach

CRIMEA SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Toll In Crimean School Shooting Rises To 19 Dead

Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul
now playing

Turkish Investigators Enter Home Of Saudi Consul

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump Asks For Journalist Video 'if it exists'

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Evokes Trump's 'Lyin' Ted' In Debate

BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH
now playing

NTSB: Driver's Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

JULIAN CASTRO
now playing

Democrat Julian Castro Says He'll 'likely' Run In 2020

TEXAS GULF COAST
now playing

1 Boy's Body Recovered From Water Off Galveston, 1 Sought

(AP) – A police officer responding to an assault call at a San Antonio home has shot and killed an 18-year-old after authorities say the teenager was seen armed with a weapon.

Police Chief William McManus says the officer was called to the home early Wednesday and found four people inside, including the teen.  McManus says the teen cursed at the officer before the officer saw the weapon and then fired multiple shots at the teen, killing him. It wasn’t clear what action or movement the teen made that led to the shooting.  Another person also was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. McManus says he didn’t know if the second person was shot by the officer or if someone else was responsible for the gunfire.

The San Antonio Express-News identified the 18-year-old as Charles Roundtree.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Student Killed Near Michigan State University
  2. 2 Killed Near Alton, Suspect On The Run
  3. Border Patrol Agent Killed In Webb County Collision
  4. Teenager Arrested In Brownsville Car Crash That Killed Two Friends
Related Posts
Ted Cruz And Donald Trump Attend Anti-Iran Deal Protest On Capitol Hill

Trump Endorses Cruz On Twitter Following Debate With O’Rourke

jsalinas 0
Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz

O’Rourke Evokes Trump’s ‘Lyin’ Ted’ In Debate

jsalinas 0
BAPTIST CHURCH VAN CRASH

NTSB: Driver’s Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video