Chief: Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Teenager

(AP) – A police officer responding to an assault call at a San Antonio home has shot and killed an 18-year-old after authorities say the teenager was seen armed with a weapon.

Police Chief William McManus says the officer was called to the home early Wednesday and found four people inside, including the teen. McManus says the teen cursed at the officer before the officer saw the weapon and then fired multiple shots at the teen, killing him. It wasn’t clear what action or movement the teen made that led to the shooting. Another person also was shot and was taken to a hospital for treatment. McManus says he didn’t know if the second person was shot by the officer or if someone else was responsible for the gunfire.

The San Antonio Express-News identified the 18-year-old as Charles Roundtree.