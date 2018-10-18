Home TEXAS Chief: Officer’s Shot Grazed Suspect Then Killed Teen
TEXAS
POLICE CRIME SCENE
(AP) – Authorities in San Antonio say a man who was reaching for a handgun was shot by a police officer whose bullet grazed the suspect and then struck an 18-year-old sitting nearby, killing the teen.

Police responded early Wednesday to an assault call at a home and found at least three people inside. Authorities say a 24-year-old man took a step toward the officer and reached for a handgun in his waistband, prompting the officer to fire.

Police Chief William McManus on Wednesday had said the teen, Charles Roundtree, cursed the officer and was the one who reached for a weapon. McManus modified his comments later in the day.  The 24-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was hospitalized. McManus told the San Antonio Express-News that the man has an “extensive” criminal record.

