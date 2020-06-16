NATIONAL

Chief Says ‘no cop-free zone’ In Seattle During Protests

By 25 views
0
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, left, listens to activist Raz Simone (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(AP) – Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best says officers will go into the several-block area being occupied by protesters if there are threats to public safety.

Police pulled back from a part of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after recent clashes with people protesting the Minneapolis death of George Floyd near the department’s East Precinct A festival-like atmosphere has emerged in the area, now called the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” with participants painting a Black Lives Matter mural on the street and planting a community garden.

Best said officers have written multiple police reports for crimes reported in that area in the past 48 hours.

Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform

Previous article

Liberal Groups Warn Biden Could Lose Over Policing Policies

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL