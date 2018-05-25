Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

(AP) – A police chief says an Indiana middle school student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says a student and teacher suffered gunshot wounds in the Friday morning attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody and didn’t confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots. The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven’t released information on the severity of their injuries.