Home NATIONAL Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns
Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns
NATIONAL
0

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

0
0
INDIANA SCHOOL SHOOTING 05-25-18
now viewing

Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns

Police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb, in Mississauga
now playing

Explosion In Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15 People

shooting-investigation
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Placed On Leave Following Deadly Shooting Near Laredo

SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA
now playing

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON
now playing

Trump Balks At North Korea's Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

IRISH VOTING
now playing

Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

CYCLONE MEKUNU
now playing

Oman's Police: Cyclone Kills 12-Year-Old Girl

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn't Have Record

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Mattis: 'Possibly some good news' On Summit

Michael Cohen
now playing

Trump Lawyer Met Russian Oligarch At Trump Tower

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ARRESTED TURNS HIMSELF
now playing

Weinstein Takes Books On Theater, Film To Arrest

(AP) – A police chief says an Indiana middle school student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire.  Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says a student and teacher suffered gunshot wounds in the Friday morning attack at Noblesville West Middle School.

Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody and didn’t confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.  The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven’t released information on the severity of their injuries.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Pastor’s Sister-In-Law Among The Victims Of Santa Fe School Shooter
  2. Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman
  3. Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn’t Have Record
  4. Palm Valley Reinstates Police Chief After Several Weeks Of Suspension
Related Posts
SCHOOL SHOOTING INDIANA

Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND JOHN BOLTON

Trump Balks At North Korea’s Rhetoric But It Has Used Worse

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn’t Have Record

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video