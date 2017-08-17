Home NATIONAL Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea
Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea
NATIONAL
0

Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea

0
0
donald trump
now viewing

Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea

police badge generic
now playing

Texas Police Chiefs Start Adapting To 'sanctuary cities' Law

0284ae7895824c56ad1ae59795ce5930
now playing

Spanish Official Says 2 Arrests Made In Attack

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Video Threatens Mexico Columnist Who Covers Organized Crime

courtgavel
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Walks Out Of Prison

Judge_gavel
now playing

Judge Returns 10 Children To Parents Pending Welfare Probe

Charneshia Corley
now playing

Video Shows Texas Deputy Removing Woman's Pants For Search

AB QUINTANILLA SELENA BROTHER
now playing

Brother Of Slain Tejano Star Selena Jailed For Child Support

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Down 2 Cents

POWERBALL JACKPOT
now playing

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $510 Million, 8th Largest

Pauline Hanson
now playing

Anti-Muslim Australian Senator Wears Burqa In Parliament

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist is contradicting his boss on strategy toward North Korea.  Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”

Trump is already facing renewed pressure to fire Bannon, and the unusual interview with The American Prospect could complicate matters.  Bannon also told the liberal publication in the interview posted online Wednesday that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.  The White House and a representative for Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related posts:

  1. China Nixes Military Option For North Korea
  2. RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas
  3. Trump Looking To Speak To Heyer’s Family
  4. Veterans Get Expanded College Assistance Under Trump
Related Posts
POWERBALL JACKPOT

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $510 Million, 8th Largest

jsalinas 0
Google

Tech Companies Banishing Extremists After Charlottesville

jsalinas 0
steve bannon

White House Reacts To Steve Bannon Comments

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video