Chief Strategist Contradicts Trump On North Korea

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist is contradicting his boss on strategy toward North Korea. Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”

Trump is already facing renewed pressure to fire Bannon, and the unusual interview with The American Prospect could complicate matters. Bannon also told the liberal publication in the interview posted online Wednesday that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. The White House and a representative for Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.