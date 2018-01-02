Five Wounded At L.A. School, One Critical

(Los Angeles, CA) — New details are being released about a shooting inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles. Officials say a 15-year-old male student was shot in the head and a 15-year-old female student was shot in the wrist. The three other victims, ranging in age between eleven and 30, were not shot but suffered minor injuries, possibly from shrapnel.

Police say a 12-year-old female was taken into custody and there are no outstanding suspects. The weapon used in the shooting has been recovered and a motive is being determined.