Chief Wants Help After Another Transgender Woman Killed

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is asking for help from the community after the killing of a black, transgender woman. Hall says obvious signs of homicidal violence were discovered on Chynal Lindsey’s body when she was pulled from White Rock Lake over the weekend.

Another transgender woman was shot to death near the lake last month, but Hall is not willing to say a serial killer is on the loose.

A third transgender woman was attacked, but survived a stabbing in April while a fourth transgender woman was shot to death last October. It is not known if any of the violence is connected.