Child, 9, Calls Police After Finding Parents Shot Dead

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
(AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl called police after she found her parents dead inside their southwest Houston home.  Officers who responded also found the couple had 6-month-old triplets. None of the children have been hurt.  Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. Names of the man and woman haven’t been released.

The 9-year-old told police she heard her mother and stepfather arguing Saturday, then heard two gunshots.  Child welfare officials have released the children to relatives.

