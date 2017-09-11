Child Abduction Alert Issued In Deadly Custody Dispute

A child abduction alert remained in effect Thursday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl believed to have been snatched by her mother in a custody dispute that turned deadly in a rural neighborhood north of Alton.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department activated the Regional Alert System after learning 22-year-old Elizabeth Morales fled with her 2-year-old daughter – speeding away in a vehicle being driven by her mother, Elizabeth Guerrero, and as she did, running over a man believed to be the girl’s father. 20-year-old Gilbert Gaytan was found dead in the middle of Pradera Street off of North La Homa Road.

Authorities are on the lookout for a silver 2002 Acura SUV, with a license plate number of HJM-5905.