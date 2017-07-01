Home TEXAS Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus
Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus
TEXAS
Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

microcephaly
Child Born In Austin Area With Microcephaly Has Zika Virus

(AP) – Austin health officials say a child born in Travis County with microcephaly has the Zika virus.

Austin Public Health Chief of Staff Bob Corona said the child was born last September in an Austin hospital, and tests confirmed the Zika virus this week.

Corona said the mother was infected in Central America, but it’s unclear if the mother was an Austin-area resident visiting Central America or a Central American visiting Austin.

State health officials say 294 people reported Zika-related illnesses as of Dec. 30, but only two of which were acquired in Texas. Twenty cases involved pregnant women, with two infants infected before birth. The first child born in Texas with Zika-related microcephaly, an abnormally small head, was last year in Harris County. The Zika virus was confirmed July 13.

