Child Care Crisis Pushes US Mothers Out Of The Labor Force

Anna Hamilton, 43, center, poses for a photograph with her sons, Henry, 6, left, and Adrian, 7, right, in their home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Decatur, Ga. Hamilton is taking leave from her job at a small investment firm where she has worked for 12 years so she can guide her children through remote schooling. Looking back, she sees how childcare responsibilities, doctor visits, school pick-ups, lining up babysitters, often fell on her as the parent with the more flexible job. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
(AP) — Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force, as the pandemic leaves parents with few child care options and the added burden of navigating distance learning. The trend threatens the financial stability of families in the near-term. In the long-term, the crisis could stall, if not reverse, decades of hard-fought gains by working women, who are still far from achieving labor force parity with men.