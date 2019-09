A ten-year-old Valley Mills girl is dead after contracting a brain-eating amoeba.

Lily Mae Avant’s family says she died yesterday at the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Doctors believe Lily became infected with the amoeba when she was swimming at a spot on the Brazos River near Waco over the Labor Day weekend.

The CDC says the particular amoeba is fairly common in warm fresh water and gets into a human through the nose, not from swallowing the water.