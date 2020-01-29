Child Porn Charges Land Brownsville Man In Prison

A Brownsville man will spend the next 6-1/2 years in prison after admitting to child pornography charges. The charges against 26-year-old Pedro Angel Garcia date back almost 2-1/2 years, when authorities became aware of child sexual material being sent via Facebook.

Investigators were able to secure an IP address and trace it to a computer in Garcia’s Brownsville home. A forensic search turned up more than 2 dozen sexually explicit images of children. Garcia eventually pleaded guilty to charges of receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography. Along with his prison punishment, Garcia was also sentenced to 35 years of probation.