Child Porn Lands Brownsville Man In Prison

A 10-year prison sentence has been handed down against a Brownsville man convicted on child pornography charges. 68-year-old Arnoldo Villagomez had been charged with both possessing and distributing child pornography after federal cybersecurity officers flagged some suspicious Internet activity back in July 2016.

The investigation pinpointed a Brownsville address and authorities served a search warrant on the home. They seized several digital devices belonging to Villagomez and a forensic search turned up thousands of sexually explicit images of children. As part of his sentence, Villagomez was ordered to pay more than $260,000 in victim restitution.

