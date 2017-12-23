Home TEXAS Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway
Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway
(AP) – Police say a 3-year-old boy who had wandered from his daycare was found walking along a Houston highway.

KHOU-TV reports the boy was found Friday afternoon by a driver who had noticed him along the highway’s shoulder.

Police say the child was unharmed and returned to the nearby daycare center located in a church.

The child’s grandmother told the television station the boy was fine and not shaken by the experience.

The Littlest Ones School did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.

Child Protective Services and Houston police are investigating the incident.

