Texas children will no longer be breaking the law by operating an unlicensed lemonade stand.

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a bill into law that bars cities and neighborhoods from blocking or regulating kids who sell lemonade and other nonalcoholic drinks on private property.

Support for the law started in 2015, when police in the town of Overton shut down a lemonade stand run by two siblings who were trying to raise money for a Father’s Day present.