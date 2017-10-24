Home TEXAS Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler
Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler
TEXAS
Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler

SHERIN MATHEWS
Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler

(AP) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified a child’s body found Sunday as Sherin Mathews, a missing 3-year-old girl.  Richardson police said the medical examiner used dental records to identify Sherin. The cause of death is unknown.

Wesley Mathews, who adopted Sherin from India last year, was arrested Monday after changing his story about what had happened. He initially said Sherin disappeared after he sent her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. He later said she choked on milk and he disposed of her body after she died.  He’s been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child and is held Tuesday on $1 million bond.

Police say those charges could be updated and more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate the case.

