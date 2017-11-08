Home WORLD China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula
China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula
WORLD
0

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

0
0
Wang Yi
now viewing

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

Capture-8
now playing

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

170810162801-jeffrey-lord-1024×576
now playing

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

President Donald Trump Address to Congress
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

Venezuela_Political_Crisis_91763.jpg-edff2
now playing

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

stock-photo-map-view-of-reynosa-mexico-319043333
now playing

Nine Dead In Reynosa Prison Fight

arrest made
now playing

Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder

donald trump and kim jung un
now playing

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

police20lights20generic
now playing

San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Cuts Aid To 'colonias' After Years Of Offering Help

(AP) – China has reiterated calls for all sides to maintain calm and reduce tensions over the Korean Peninsula.
The statement Friday does not mention any specific actions China would be willing to take, although some Chinese scholars and state media have called on Beijing to take on a shuttle diplomacy role to facilitate talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
China is the North’s biggest economic partner and source of aid, but says it alone can’t compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs. China has called on South Korea and the U.S. to suspend large scale military exercises in return for the North halting its programs in order to facilitate talks.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says in a statement that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula “is complex and sensitive.”
He says: “The Chinese side hopes all related parties will exercise caution in their words and actions and make greater efforts to alleviate the tense situation and enhance mutual trust, while not traveling the old path of making displays of strength and constantly exacerbating the situation.”
An editorial in the Communist Party tabloid Global Times says “Beijing is not able to persuade Washington or Pyongyang to back down at this time. It needs to make clear its stance to all sides and make them understand that when their actions jeopardize China’s interests, China will respond with a firm hand.”
It adds China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten U.S. soil and the U.S. retaliates, “China will stay neutral.”

Related posts:

  1. Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea
  2. Kuwait Tells AP: North Korean Workers Welcome Amid Crisis
  3. New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments
  4. Trump Defends Comments On North Korea
Related Posts
Venezuela_Political_Crisis_91763.jpg-edff2

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

Zack Cantu 0
POPE FRANCIS

Pope Francis To Belgian Catholics: Stop Offering Euthanasia

jsalinas 0
718c5f62ed0f1b974eed63739b6bcca4

OPEC Production Rises Again Despite Deal To Limit Output

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video