China Boosts Spending For Virus-Hit Economy, Takes Up HK Law

(AP) — China’s top economic official has promised higher spending to curb soaring job losses but no massive stimulus on the scale of the United States and Japan for its pandemic-stricken economy. Premier Li Keqiang told China’s ceremonial legislature Friday that Beijing set no annual economic growth target due to the “great uncertainty” of the epidemic and to enable officials to focus on other goals. The gathering in Beijing was to take up a proposed national security law for Hong Kong that has prompted criticism by Washington and pro-democracy activists in the former British colony. Strains with the U.S. also have been aggravated by President Donald Trump’s accusations that Beijing is to blame for the virus’s global spread.