China Convicts 3 Researchers Involved In Gene-Edited Babies

(AP) – Three researchers involved in the births of genetically edited babies have been convicted and sentenced by a Chinese court for practicing medicine illegally.

Researcher He Jiankui’s announcement 13 months ago that he had helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing. China’s state news agency says He received a three-year prison sentence and two other people received lesser sentences.

The court says the researchers had not obtained qualification as doctors to practice medicine and violated regulations on scientific research.