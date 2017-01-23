Home WORLD China Cracks Down On Tools Used To Get Around Web Filters
China Cracks Down On Tools Used To Get Around Web Filters
WORLD
0

China Cracks Down On Tools Used To Get Around Web Filters

0
0
21a0aae9-fab2-4cfb-9fe1-c9b2345b3ea8-1210-680 (1)
now viewing

China Cracks Down On Tools Used To Get Around Web Filters

BC-AS-SKorea-Samsung-Note-7-IMG-jpg-640×428
now playing

Samsung: Batteries Only Problem With Fire-Prone Note 7s

1485134080119
now playing

San Antonio Mall, Robbery 'Gone Bad'

920×920 (3)
now playing

Rubio Faces Moment Of Truth On Secretary Of State Vote

AR-150318876
now playing

Trump To Meet With Lawmakers, Business And Union Leaders

920×920
now playing

San Antonio Police Respond To Shooting At Mall

GAVEL AND JUDGE
now playing

Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License

murder investigation
now playing

Man Charged With His Mother's Death

Texas Ranger Stan Guffey.
now playing

Memorial Dedicated To Texas Ranger Slain 30 Years Ago

u1_medicare-fraud
now playing

Feds Nab Palmhurst Doctor In Medicare Fraud Scheme

TonyYzaguirreMug
now playing

Yzaguirre Corruption Trial Set To Begin

(AP) – A Chinese technology regulator has announced a 14-month campaign to root out services that allow people in the country to circumvent the government’s internet censorship.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says it forbids the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) or leased lines that allow users and businesses to access blocked overseas websites without permission.

The ministry said Sunday it also will inspect and “clean up” the market of internet service providers.

Numerous foreign and domestic companies in China use VPNs to conduct business, and private citizens often use the technology to access banned websites such as Google, Facebook and Twitter.

China’s government has waged a long-running campaign to deter VPN use, blocking access to VPNs and regularly disrupting the channels.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Says Not Worried, Has Options If Trump Axes Nuke Deal
  2. NY Gov Requires Insurance Companies To Cover Contraception
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Mexico Returns 91 Cubans Who Had Hoped To Reach US
Related Posts
BC-AS-SKorea-Samsung-Note-7-IMG-jpg-640×428

Samsung: Batteries Only Problem With Fire-Prone Note 7s

Zack Cantu 0
WhatsApp-Image-2016-09-25-at-19.34.53

Netanyahu Says He Had ‘Warm Conversation’ With Trump

Zack Cantu 0
Italy_Bus_Crash_89006_jpg-a6cdb-0134

16 Killed In Fiery Bus Crash On Italian Highway

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video