Home WORLD China Defends Imports Of North Korean Iron Ore
China Defends Imports Of North Korean Iron Ore
WORLD
0

China Defends Imports Of North Korean Iron Ore

0
0
WireAP_2fcf2b359911454cb7e570f9f952118c_12x5_1600
now viewing

China Defends Imports Of North Korean Iron Ore

dcca9b00fc534bf199a177ac671e54ae-780×328
now playing

Trump Denies Disaster Declaration For Dakota Access Pipeline

cdn.corporate.walmart
now playing

Walmart Unveils New Tools To Help Shoppers Save Time

healthbeat-generic-medical-surgery-doctors
now playing

Gov't To Report On Solvency Of Social Security, Medicare

mca-logo
now playing

McAllen To Sue State Over Communication Tower Ruling

gun-smuggling1
now playing

Pharr Woman Accused Of Trying To Smuggle Guns Into Mexico

1499925152936
now playing

Top US Diplomat To Return To Qatar For Talks With Emir

5325d1c23de44af78c792aa1930080f4-780×520
now playing

AP Exclusive: Senator Profits From Outsourcing He Slams 

1499926692872
now playing

Human Remains Found In Search For Missing Men, 1 Victim ID'd

GettyImages-812747556_1499939059513_10030167_ver1.0
now playing

McConnell Rolling Out New GOP Health Bill To Uncertain Fate

1024×1024 (2)
now playing

A Chaotic Motorcade Ride For Reporters In Paris

(AP) – China’s foreign ministry has defended its purchase of North Korean iron ore and says it is enforcing sanctions imposed in hopes of stopping the North’s nuclear weapons development.

A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said Thursday the imports are allowed under U.N. sanctions and generate no profit for North Korea’s weapons program.

Geng said China will “strictly and earnestly implement the North Korea-related Security Council resolution in its entirety.”

Iron ore is one of China’s biggest imports from North Korea after Beijing stopped buying coal this year under the sanctions.

That has prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to accuse Beijing of failing to use its leverage, as the North’s only major trading partner, to stop the nuclear weapons program.

No related posts.

Related Posts
1499925152936

Top US Diplomat To Return To Qatar For Talks With Emir

Zack Cantu 0
1024×1024 (2)

A Chaotic Motorcade Ride For Reporters In Paris

Zack Cantu 0
AFGHANISTAN

Afghan Official: Gunmen Abduct, Kill 7 Civilians From A Bus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video