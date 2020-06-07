WORLD

China Defends Its Coronavirus Response In New Report

Xu Lin, Vice head of the Publicity Department of Communist Party shows a copy of the white paper on fighting COVID-19 China in action during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Senior Chinese health officials defended their country's response to the new coronavirus pandemic, saying they provided information in a timely and transparent manner. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — Senior Chinese health officials have defended their country’s response to the new coronavirus pandemic, saying they provided information in a timely and transparent manner. National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei said Sunday that a recent media report that the Chinese government didn’t initially share the genome sequence for the virus “seriously goes against the facts.” An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genome for more than a week, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine. Ma spoke at the release of a 66-page government report on China’s response.

