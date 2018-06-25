Home WORLD Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly
Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly
Beijing Hopes US Will Treat Chinese Investments Fairly

(AP) – China’s foreign ministry has expressed concern over reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to curb Chinese investments in the United States, and urged Washington to provide a “good, fair, and predictable” environment for Chinese companies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday that China hopes the U.S. would regard the business activities of Chinese companies in “an objective manner.”

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the Trump administration plans to impose curbs on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China.

The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said the initiatives were aimed at preventing Beijing from moving ahead with plans to develop global competitors in technologies including biotech and electric vehicles.

