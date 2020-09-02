China Getting In The Way Of TikTok Deal

China is getting in the way of a possible deal for U.S. companies to acquire TikTok.

The Wall Street Journal reported Microsoft, Oracle and Walmart were close to a deal to purchase the popular social media app. However, China placed new restrictions that complicated the talks.

President Trump has said he will ban the app by Chinese company ByteDance if it’s not sold to U.S. interests by mid-November. He says he is concerned about the Chinese government obtaining the personal data of millions of Americans.