China Says Emblem Defacement Not ‘tolerated’

A protestor kicks a tear gas canister during confrontation in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at protesters Sunday after a massive pro-democracy march continued late into the evening. The action was the latest confrontation between police and demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest an extradition bill and call for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory. (Ming Ko/HK01 via AP)

(AP) – China’s Foreign Ministry says the behavior of “some radical demonstrators” in Hong Kong “touched the bottom line of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and must not be tolerated.”

More than 100,000 people marched in Hong Kong on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and an investigation into alleged police brutality. After the march ended, a group of demonstrators threw eggs and black ink at the Liaison Office building, which bears the Chinese national emblem. At a regular news briefing Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang condemned the protesters’ defacement of the office, which represents China’s Communist Party-led central government in Hong Kong.

Geng also warned people in Taiwan against “making irresponsible remarks on hotpot issues, such as Hong Kong affairs, just to make their existence known.”