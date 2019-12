Shoppers at a retail district pass by an American lingerie company Victoria's Secrets store in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. China deputy trade envoy says China, U.S. have reached trade deal, will reduce punitive tariffs on each other's goods. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A phase one trade deal has been agreed to by China and the U.S. China’s vice commerce minister said significant progress was made and the Americans have agreed to remove some tariffs it has placed on 360-billion-dollars worth of goods.

The tariffs will be removed in phases. China is agreeing to buy more agriculture products and to strengthen its laws that protect foreign companies operating inside its border.