China Says It Will Retaliate On Any US Tariffs
China Says It Will Retaliate On Any US Tariffs

China Says It Will Retaliate On Any US Tariffs

(AP) – China says it will retaliate against any move by the U.S. to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Friday that China’s response would be immediate and that Beijing would “take necessary measures to defend our legitimate rights and interests.”
Geng gave no details but said both the foreign and commerce ministries had made formal responses to earlier U.S. statements.
Beijing has also drawn up a list of $50 billion in U.S. products that would face retaliatory tariffs, including beef and soybeans – a shot at Trump’s supporters in rural America.
Trump reportedly met Thursday with several Cabinet members and trade advisers and was expected to impose tariffs on at least $35 billion to $40 billion of Chinese imports.

